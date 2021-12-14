Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $467.07 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $459.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

