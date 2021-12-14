Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.51 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

