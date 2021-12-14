Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 82.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

