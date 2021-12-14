Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 121 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Shares of LMT opened at $345.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.