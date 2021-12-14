Metronome Trading 15.5% Lower This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $4.67 or 0.00009856 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $58.23 million and approximately $135,928.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Venus BNB (vBNB) traded 1,369,900,942% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153,804,530.69 or 3,245.32862918 BTC.

Venus BTC (vBTC) traded up 1,077,012,022.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,138,064,087.17 or 213,916.64783490 BTC.

Venus ETH (vETH) traded 1,152,213,227% higher against the dollar and now trades at $878,808,304.54 or 18,543.15823816 BTC.

Venus XVS (vXVS) traded up 1,289,026,390.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110,946.13 or 86.74238089 BTC.

Venus SXP (vSXP) traded up 1,182,473,939.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337,327.18 or 7.11771991 BTC.

Venus LINK (vLINK) traded 1,095,757,505.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,968,146.82 or 83.72926615 BTC.

Venus DOT (vDOT) traded 1,240,181,139.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,605,987.65 or 139.38861708 BTC.

Venus DAI (vDAI) traded up 1,465,589,438.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305,718.71 or 6.45077027 BTC.

Venus BCH (vBCH) traded up 209,126,578.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,848,398.47 or 376.60736192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,637,885 coins and its circulating supply is 12,465,691 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.