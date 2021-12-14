MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.81 and last traded at $41.74. 417,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,493,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

