Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,936 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $105,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $339.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

