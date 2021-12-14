Millennium Management LLC Buys 24,185 Shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Genocea Biosciences were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

