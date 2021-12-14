Millennium Management LLC Has $678,000 Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 14.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,180 shares of company stock valued at $148,991 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WNC opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $916.81 million, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

