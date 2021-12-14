Millennium Management LLC Has $728,000 Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 812,095 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 42.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,276,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Titan International by 108.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 731,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 96.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 401,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Titan International by 205.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 367,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE TWI opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $504.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

