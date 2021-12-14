Millennium Management LLC Makes New $709,000 Investment in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tj Parass purchased 15,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,661.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $378.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.16.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

