Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 88,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

NYSE SAIC opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

