Millennium Management LLC Sells 50,756 Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Opera were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OPRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Opera by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Opera by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Opera in the second quarter worth about $229,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Opera in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Opera in the second quarter worth about $296,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Opera stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.12. Opera Limited has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

