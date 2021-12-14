Millennium Management LLC Sells 74,270 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 59.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,270 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 33.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67,771 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

