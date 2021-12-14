MimbleWimbleCoin Market Cap Tops $74.17 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $74.17 million and $185,807.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.87 or 0.00014586 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00274903 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008399 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000176 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,800,292 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.