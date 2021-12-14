MIR COIN (MIR) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $33,414.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00054057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.43 or 0.07997185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00077790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,027.43 or 0.99746441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00052878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

