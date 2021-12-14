Miromatrix Medical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MIRO) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 21st

Miromatrix Medical’s (NASDAQ:MIRO) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 21st. Miromatrix Medical had issued 4,800,000 shares in its IPO on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $43,200,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. After the end of Miromatrix Medical’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Miromatrix Medical stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28. Miromatrix Medical has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $16.52.
Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12).
About Miromatrix Medical
Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.
