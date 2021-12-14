Miromatrix Medical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MIRO) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 21st

Miromatrix Medical’s (NASDAQ:MIRO) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 21st. Miromatrix Medical had issued 4,800,000 shares in its IPO on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $43,200,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. After the end of Miromatrix Medical’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Miromatrix Medical stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28. Miromatrix Medical has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the third quarter valued at $103,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

