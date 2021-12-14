Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Tops $21.40 on Major Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $16.80 million and approximately $27,692.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $21.40 or 0.00044481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.30 or 0.07939447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,162.16 or 1.00091973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00075959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 784,757 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

