Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MTO opened at GBX 59.90 ($0.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.50 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 79 ($1.04). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £855.36 million and a PE ratio of 16.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.22) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

