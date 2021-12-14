Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MTSFY opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1-year low of $57.98 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

