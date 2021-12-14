Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mogo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.79.

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. Mogo has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $242.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 2.97.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. Equities analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mogo by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 1,579.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

