Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 48.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock worth $199,777,148 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 55,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

