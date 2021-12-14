Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.55 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $638.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,747. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.