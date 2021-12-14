Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.99. The stock had a trading volume of 80,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

