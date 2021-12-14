Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 1,324,153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.35. 30,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.