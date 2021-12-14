Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,395 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

