Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 16,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $150.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.65. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

