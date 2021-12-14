Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,916.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,882.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,725.75. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

