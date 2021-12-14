Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.88 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

