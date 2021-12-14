Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock opened at $158.58 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $123.52 and a 52-week high of $162.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.