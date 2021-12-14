Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 815 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

