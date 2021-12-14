Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Shares of MU stock opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

