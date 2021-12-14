Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Timken were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Timken by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Timken by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Timken by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Timken by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.70. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

