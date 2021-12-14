Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 35,046 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,047,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,046 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $61,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.91 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.