Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,047 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 2.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.10% of American Tower worth $119,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in American Tower by 24.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after purchasing an additional 732,847 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Shares of AMT opened at $276.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

