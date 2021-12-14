Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Reduced by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,924 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after acquiring an additional 311,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after acquiring an additional 321,813 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.78.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

