Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Janet Risi Field Purchases 7,275 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.16.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

