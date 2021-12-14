Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives $54.16 Average Target Price from Analysts

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $129,146.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,096 shares of company stock worth $28,400,600. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61,720 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG opened at $66.30 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

