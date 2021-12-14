Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives $54.16 Average Target Price from Analysts

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.16.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $129,146.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,096 shares of company stock worth $28,400,600. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of MEG opened at $66.30 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34.
Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About Montrose Environmental Group
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
