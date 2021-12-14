Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading Up 4.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) was up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $70.34 and last traded at $69.27. Approximately 1,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 214,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.

Specifically, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,096 shares of company stock worth $28,400,600. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.34.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

