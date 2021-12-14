Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Down 17% Over Last Week

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $441.36 million and $16.72 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $174.38 or 0.00372720 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00053800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.29 or 0.07986148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00078256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,818.99 or 1.00073387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00052315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,189,237 coins and its circulating supply is 2,531,093 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.