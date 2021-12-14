Morgan Stanley Acquires 139,291 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.83% of United Rentals worth $423,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after buying an additional 166,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,352,000 after buying an additional 41,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,945,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,703,000 after buying an additional 69,415 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $338.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.30.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

