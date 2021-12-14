Morgan Stanley Boosts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $74.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $74.68.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $159,311.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,569 shares of company stock worth $1,237,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.