Morgan Stanley Buys 1,568,159 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,981,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $368,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after buying an additional 40,021,042 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after buying an additional 12,049,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after buying an additional 19,655,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,524,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,149,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,762,352 shares of company stock valued at $163,985,789 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of PLTR opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

