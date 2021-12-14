Morgan Stanley Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $74.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.82.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $55.26 on Friday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,763.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 70,082 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,278.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

