Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 131.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $36,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $97.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.