Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $399,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.