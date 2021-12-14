Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,973,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Sempra Energy worth $393,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $126.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day moving average is $130.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

