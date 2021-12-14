Morgan Stanley Sells 2,365,032 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,333,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,365,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.96% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,286,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 122,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.