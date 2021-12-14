Morgan Stanley Trims Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Target Price to $80.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASAN. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $64.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total value of $2,353,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $1,755,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,753,733 shares of company stock worth $152,343,282 and sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 5.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Asana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

