Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,573,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,033,854 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ball were worth $451,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,550,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ball by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Ball by 497.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Shares of BLL opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

